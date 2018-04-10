BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Vanuatu beat England in beach volleyball quarter-final
Vanuatu beat England in beach volleyball quarter-final
- From the section Commonwealth Games
England's Jessica Grimsom and Vicky Palmer lose their women's beach volleyball women's quarter-final against Vanuatu by two sets to one.
Follow live video coverage and text updates from day six of the Commonwealth Games here.
