BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Sinead Chambers and Rachael Darragh happy with doubles progress

Sinead Chambers and Rachael Darragh react to their 21-9, 21-10 win over Elise Dixon and Emily Temple Redshaw (Jersey) in the last 32 of the women’s doubles.

Earlier Rachael had a straights sets win over Stella Ngadjui (Cameroon) in the last 64 of the women’s singles while Sinead and brother Ciaran Chambers are into the last 32 of the mixed doubles after their opponents from the Falkland Islands withdrew.

