Northern Ireland sprinters Amy Foster and Leon Reid qualify for the semi-finals of the men's and women's 200m respectively at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

Foster reached the semi-finals of the 200m after finishing fourth in her heat in 23.94 seconds, behind Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo, qualifying automatically.

Reid finished second in his heat of the 200m behind Jamaican Warren Weir in 20.73 and also qualified automatically for semi-finals.