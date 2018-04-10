BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Sprinters Amy Foster and Leon Reid qualify for semi-finals
Sprinters Foster and Reid qualify for semi-finals
Northern Ireland sprinters Amy Foster and Leon Reid qualify for the semi-finals of the men's and women's 200m respectively at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.
Foster reached the semi-finals of the 200m after finishing fourth in her heat in 23.94 seconds, behind Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo, qualifying automatically.
Reid finished second in his heat of the 200m behind Jamaican Warren Weir in 20.73 and also qualified automatically for semi-finals.
