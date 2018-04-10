BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Michaela Walsh felt 'sluggish' in quarter-final win

Northern Ireland boxer Michaela Walsh says she felt "a wee bit sluggish" in her quarter-final win over Keamogetse Kenosi of Botswana at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

The Belfast featherweight is assured of at least a bronze medal at the Games after the referee stopped her contest against Keamogetse Kenosi of Botswana on the Gold Coast in the third round.

