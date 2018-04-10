BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Michaela Walsh felt 'sluggish' in quarter-final win
Walsh felt 'sluggish' in quarter-final win
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Northern Ireland boxer Michaela Walsh says she felt "a wee bit sluggish" in her quarter-final win over Keamogetse Kenosi of Botswana at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.
The Belfast featherweight is assured of at least a bronze medal at the Games after the referee stopped her contest against Keamogetse Kenosi of Botswana on the Gold Coast in the third round.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired