BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Sean McComb nightclub incident 'a serious blow to NI's reputation'

McComb incident 'a serious blow to NI's reputation'

NI Commonwealth Games team Chef De Mission Robert McVeigh says Sean McComb's involvement in a nightclub incident on Gold Coast is "a serious blow to our reputation".

McVeigh, who is also Chairman of the Commonwealth Games Council in Northern Ireland, expressed his disappointment after Queensland police earlier issued a statement saying that a man from Northern Ireland had been issued with an infringement notice for "public nuisance (violence)" overnight.

No-one was injured but the man was issued with a banning notice for Surfers Paradise and the Broadbeach Safe Night Precincts in the city.

Top videos

Video

McComb incident 'a serious blow to NI's reputation'

Video

Tanfield surprised to be leading men's time trial

Video

Scotland lose to Malawi in thrilling finale

Video

Highlights: England battle back to beat Wales 3-2

Video

'Showman' Jawad wins bronze and celebrates in style

Video

Kilty, Hughes & Reid head for 200m semi-finals

Video

Phelps wins 50m rifle prone gold for Wales

Video

Doyle 'sparkles' en route to 400m hurdles final

Video

Northern Ireland secure first Commonwealths netball win

Video

Favourites stunned, Welsh wonders & throw of a lifetime

Video

Asher-Smith targets faster time after easing into semi-finals

Video

Langford leaves it late to qualify for 800m final

Video

Some ball-tampering critics are chucking stones in glass houses - Flintoff

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired