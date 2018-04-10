Commonwealth Games: Hayley Simmonds takes time trial cycling bronze as Katie Archibald misses out

Hayley Simmonds missed out on selection for the Rio 2016 Olympics

Hayley Simmonds took England's second time trial medal of the day with bronze in the women's event on Currumbin beachfront.

Simmonds, 29, who switched from rowing to cycling in 2010 and lost 45kg in weight, was in tears as she crossed the line.

Australia's Katrin Garfoot produced a dominant display to win gold, with Linda Villumsen of New Zealand in second.

Scotland's Katie Archibald was fourth.

Archibald, 24, won gold in the individual pursuit on the track but was never in serious contention and finished 45 seconds behind Simmonds.

In the men's race, England's Harry Tanfield joined his brother Charlie as a Commonwealth Games medallist with silver.

'I'm gutted'

Earlier, Simmonds' England team-mate Melissa Lowther found out she could not race after an administrative error meant that she was not formally entered.

Lowther will still compete in the women's road race on 14 April but was left frustrated by the mistake.

She said: "I can't put into words how disappointed I am to have been missed off the start list due to an admin error.

"It was one of my targets this season and I was so proud that my hard work in training had paid off. While Team England have apologised, I'm still gutted not to have the opportunity to represent my country after all the hard miles I've put in."

Team England said they will conduct a review.

Analysis by Chris Boardman

"It's a tragic story - it's highly embarrassing for all concerned.

"Mel travelled all this way to compete and prepared for this specifically only to be told that someone forgot to put her name on the list.

"I'm disappointed with the organisation, that even though this is supposed to be the 'friendly Games' they've said 'no, you didn't put your name down by the time specified'.

"I think that is extremely disappointing. The error shouldn't have occurred in the first place of course but people are human."