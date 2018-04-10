Commonwealth Games: NI boxing captain Sean McComb involved in nightclub incident

Sean McComb lost in the last 16 of the light welterweight division on Sunday

Northern Ireland Commonwealth Games chef de mission Robert McVeigh has confirmed that boxing captain Sean McComb has been involved in an incident in a nightclub on the Gold Coast.

Queensland police earlier issued a statement saying that a man from Northern Ireland had been issued with an infringement notice for "public nuisance (violence)" overnight.

No-one was injured but the man was issued with a banning notice for Surfers Paradise and the Broadbeach Safe Night Precincts in the city.

The police statement indicated that they had been called to a nightclub in Surfers Paradise.

McComb lost to England's Luke McCormack in the last 16 of the light-welterweight division on Sunday.

McVeightold BBC Sport NI that McComb had not yet been interviewed as he had not yet returned to the Team Village.

"It's something we have to apologise for to the good people of the Gold Coast who have invited us here and it is very disappointing when something like this happens," he said.

"I'm not aware of exactly where he is but he has made contact with some others in the team. He has apologised for what has happened but that hasn't been officially reported back to me yet.

"This is a serious blow to our reputation. We are held in high esteem throughout the Commonwealth over many, many Commonwealth Games and to have something like this take away from the success we have had so far and the success we are going to have is really, really disappointing.

"We will interview Sean McComb when he comes in and speak to the police in the area to see what action needs to be taken as a result of this."