Commonwealth Games: Michaela Walsh assured of at least a bronze medal

Michaela Walsh will collect at least a bronze medal in Gold Coast

Northern Ireland boxer Michaela Walsh will win at least a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games after winning her women's featherweight quarter-final.

The referee stopped her contest against Keamogetse Kenosi of Botswana on the Gold Coast in the third round.

Bowler Gary Kelly is into the quarter-finals of the men's singles after winning his first four group games.

Adam McMullen failed to qualify for the men's long jump final but Amy Foster and Leon Reid made their semi-finals.

Castledawson athlete McMullen managed a best jump of 7.66m in qualifying, short of the automatic qualifying distance of 7.90 and finished 14th.

Amy Foster is into the semi-finals of the 200m after finishing fourth in her heat in 23.94 seconds, behind Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo and qualifying automatically.

Reid finished second in his heat of the 200m behind Jamaican Warren Weir in 20.73 and also qualified automatically for semi-finals.

In boxing, Damian Sullivan lost 4-1 on a split decision to Australian Jason Whateley in his men's heavyweight quarter-final.

Meanwhile, David Calvert's bid for a fifth Commonwealth medal got off to a poor start in the Full Bore Rifle Pairs.

Having had a very poor shoot at 900 yards that dropped him and Jack Alexander to ninth place overall, they moved up to seventh after 1000 yards and that is where they finished.

Stuart Hill and Rory Hamilton failed to advance to their respective finals in the Men's 50m Rifle Prone.

Kelly progresses to last eight

Kelly, 28, from Ballymoney, beat John Gabroute from Botswana 21-13 and Kenneth McGreal of the Isle of Man 21-7 to reach the last eight with a game in hand.

He will face Canadian Ryan Bester in the last group game with the winner topping the standings but both players will move on to the knockout stages.

Catherine Beattie and Sandra Baillie lost their opening game to South Africa 18-12 in the Women's Pairs but then beat India 15-14, winning on the 18th and last end.

In netball, Northern Ireland have beaten Barbados 49-39 for their first win in the group stages after three defeats to higher ranked opposition - they face Fiji tomorrow

On the last day of competition in the pool, the men's 4x100m medley relay team of Conor Ferguson, Jamie Graham, Jordan Sloan and David Thompson finished second in their heat in 3:42.99 and qualified sixth fastest for the final.

James Brown was sixth in his heat of the 200m individual medley in a time of 2:03.34 and finished 16th overall.

And in a swim for lane draw para-swimmer Barry McClements was eighth in the S9 100m backstroke and will compete in the final later on Tuesday.

Cyclist Marcus Christie finished seventh and Xeno Young 25th in the Men's Individual Time Trial.

There were opening group wins for Ashley Robinson and Paul McCreery in the men's table tennis singles, with the top seeds and the group winners going straight into the knockout stages.

In badminton, Rachel Darragh is into the last 32 of the women's singles after a straight sets win over Stella Ngadjui of Cameroon.