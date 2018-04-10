BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Scotland lose to Malawi in thrilling finale
Scotland lose to Malawi in thrilling finale
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Scotland's Bethan Goodwin misses a chance to draw her side level after failing to convert the final penalty of the match as Malawi take a hard-fought 51-50 win in the netball.
Follow live video coverage and text updates from day six of the Commonwealth Games here.
WATCH MORE: Northern Ireland secure first Commonwealths netball win
Available to UK users only
Commonwealth Games video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired