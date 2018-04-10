BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England battle back from 2-0 down to beat Wales 3-2
Highlights: England battle back to beat Wales 3-2
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Three goals from Sam Ward saw England battle back from 2-0 down to give them a hard-earned 3-2 victory over Wales. England face India on Wednesday but are already guaranteed a place in the semi finals.
Follow live video coverage and text updates from day five of the Commonwealth Games here.
WATCH MORE:Northern Ireland secure first Commonwealths netball win
Available to UK users only.
Commonwealth Games video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired