BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: New Zealand cruise to victory over Scotland in the men's hockey
New Zealand cruise to victory over Scotland
- From the section Commonwealth Games
New Zealand extend their lead at the top of Pool A after a comfortable 5-2 victory over Scotland, who remain second from bottom in the group with one game remaining.
WATCH MORE: Arnold clinches gold and sets new world record in F46 javelin
Available to UK Users only.
Commonwealth Games video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired