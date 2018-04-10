BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Northern Ireland secure first Commonwealths netball win
Northern Ireland secure first Commonwealths netball win
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Watch highlights as Northern Ireland secure their first netball victory at the Commonwealth Games, beating Barbados 49-39.
