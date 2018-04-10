BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England beat Scotland to reach volleyball semi-finals
'Fantastic sportsmanship' - England beat Scotland to reach semi-finals
Commonwealth Games
England defeat Scotland in straight sets 21-14 21-17 to reach the men's volleyball semi-finals at the Commonwealth Games.
