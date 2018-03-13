Commonwealth Games: Road - Men's Individual Time Trial

RankCountryNameTimeDifference
1AUSCameron Meyer48:13.04
2ENGHarry Tanfield48:43.30+30.26
3NZHamish Bond48:45.45+32.41
4AUSCallum Scotson49:35.65+1:22.61
5NZJames Oram49:40.72+1:27.68
6GGYJames Mclaughlin49:54.12+1:41.08
7NIMarcus Christie50:42.29+2:29.25
8ENGCharlie Tanfield50:42.83+2:29.79
9ENGIan Bibby50:43.88+2:30.84
10SABrendon Davids51:44.00+3:30.96
11SCOJohn Archibald52:01.35+3:48.31
12GGYSebastian Tremlett52:10.73+3:57.69
13RWAJoseph Areruya52:24.16+4:11.12
14CANJay Lamoureux52:46.99+4:33.95
15WALPeter Kibble52:55.24+4:42.20
16SCOMark Stewart52:55.32+4:42.28
17GGYJack English53:07.65+4:54.61
18CANDerek Gee53:11.86+4:58.82
19NAMDirk Coetzee53:16.85+5:03.81
20CYPAndreas Miltiadis53:16.94+5:03.90
21IOMJake Kelly53:23.94+5:10.90
22IOMSamuel Brand53:45.77+5:32.73
23JEYJack Rebours53:45.80+5:32.76
24RWAValens Ndayisenga54:06.50+5:53.46
25NIXeno Young54:07.66+5:54.62
26JEYDaniel Halksworth54:12.48+5:59.44
27SCOKyle Gordon54:33.77+6:20.73
28KENDavid Kinja54:35.62+6:22.58
29MRIChristopher Rougier-Lagane55:05.59+6:52.55
30MRIAlexandre Mayer55:08.45+6:55.41
31GIBDerek Barbara55:16.02+7:02.98
32UGACharles Kagimu55:38.87+7:25.83
33IOMNathan Draper56:07.68+7:54.64
34AIAHasani Hennis56:11.05+7:58.01
35GHAAnthony Boakye Dankwah56:36.75+8:23.71
36GHAAbdul Abdul Mumin56:40.44+8:27.40
37NAMMartin Freyer58:12.22+9:59.18
38MRIGregory Rougier-Lagane58:13.65+10:00.61
39SRIAvishka Mawathage58:48.27+10:35.23
40BIZGiovanni Lovell59:00.23+10:47.19
41BIZOscar Quiroz59:02.25+10:49.21
42ANTJyme Bridges59:08.46+10:55.42
43CANAdam Jamieson59:40.95+11:27.91
44SEYChristopher Gerry59:55.44+11:42.40
45SRIChamika Kumara1:00:48.02+12:34.98
46ANTJeffery Kelsick1:01:10.11+12:57.07
47GIBJulian Bellido1:01:46.77+13:33.73
48BIZEdgar Arana1:01:56.09+13:43.05
49DMABram Sanderson1:02:47.28+14:34.24
50AIASherwin Osborne1:04:13.06+16:00.02
51SLEAli Kamara1:09:14.94+21:01.90
52BAHAnthony Colebrook1:10:59.85+22:46.81
53SEYJeff Esparon1:11:15.25+23:02.21
SLEMahmoud KeitaDNF
SANicholas DlaminiDNS
GIBJoseph SheriffDNS

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired