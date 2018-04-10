Commonwealth Games: Wales Sevens duo ruled out of Gold Coast

Flanker Sian Williams became Wales' first full-time professional female rugby player in February 2016

Wales duo Philippa Tuttiett and Alisha Butchers have been forced to withdraw from the sevens squad at the Commonwealth Games due to injury.

Tuttiett was set to captain the team this Friday but a knee ligament issue has ruled her out.

Butchers has not recovered from an ankle injury suffered during the Six Nations in time to compete.

Travelling teenage reserves Beth Lewis and Lucy Packer will step up to replace the injured duo.

Sian Williams takes over the captaincy for the three-day knockout tournament (13-15 April).

"The squad has been rocked to lose Philippa and Alisha," said head coach Nick Wakley.

"They have been model professionals and two players we as a team will miss incredibly."

Wales face hosts Australia and Fiji, followed by England on Saturday with the knockout matches on Sunday.