Commonwealth Games: England's Ali Jawad wins bronze in the Para-powerlifting

Jawad finished fourth at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games

England's Ali Jawad won bronze in the men's lightweight Para-powerlifting at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Jawad, 29, finished third four years ago in Glasgow and matched his result with a best lift of 161kg, to give him 182.7 points.

Defending champion Paul Kehinde of Nigeria had to settle for silver as his team-mate Roland Ezuruike took gold.

England's Oliver Brown finished sixth with Wales' Nathan Stephens in 10th.

Stephens, a former F57 javelin world record-holder and world champion, has only been powerlifting for just over a year but managed 140kg with his final attempt to finish on 137.2 points.

Ezuruike lifted 194kg to give him 224.3 points as he upgraded his silver from Glasgow to gold, with Kehinde on 219.9 having lifted 211kg.

Medals in the powerlifting are decided on a formula which combines a competitor's bodyweight and the weight they lift.