BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England's Ali Jawad wins powerlifting bronze
'Showman' Jawad wins bronze and celebrates in style
- From the section Commonwealth Games
England's Ali Jawad wins bronze in the men's powerlighting lightweight division and treats us to an early contender for celebration of the games.
Nigeria won gold and silver, to continue their dominance of the sport, as Roland Ezuruike beat his team-mate and defending champion Paul Kehinde to the title.
WATCH MORE:Ahye storms to 100m gold and makes history
Available to UK users only.
Commonwealth Games video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired