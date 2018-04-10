Scotland's Eilidh Doyle wins the first heat of the women's 400m hurdles in a time of 54.80 seconds to guarantee her place in the final.

Sparkle McKnight of Trinidad and Tobago takes second place with Canada's Sage Watson the third athlete into the final from the opening heat.

