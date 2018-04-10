Commonwealth Games: England's Luckman and Patel win Queen's prize gold

From the section

David Luckman and Parag Patel took gold at Glasgow 2014, with Luckman also triumphing in the individual event

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April

England's David Luckman and Parag Patel defended their Queen's prize pairs shooting title as Wales' Gareth Morris and Chris Watson took silver.

Scotland's Ian Shaw and Alexander Walker won the bronze as the Home Nations dominated the final standings.

Luckman, 41, winner of the 2014 individual event, and seven-time medal winner Patel, 42, had been third behind Wales heading into the final distance.

Founded by Queen Victoria, competitors fire at targets over five distances.

At 04:00 BST, 2006 champion David Phelps of Wales competes in the men's 50m rifle prone final alongside England's Kenneth Parr and the Scotland duo of Neil Stirton and Leonard Thomson.