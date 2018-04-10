BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Dina Asher-Smith shines in 200m heats but insists she must go faster to reach final
Asher-Smith targets faster time after easing into semi-finals
- From the section Commonwealth Games
A relaxed Dina Asher-Smith eases into the women's 200m semi-finals after winning her heat but insists afterwards that she needs to be quicker in Wednesday's semi-finals to reach the Commonwealth Games final.
Follow live video coverage and text updates from day six of the Commonwealth Games here.
WATCH MORE: Ahye storms to 100m gold and makes history
Available to UK users only
Commonwealth Games video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired