BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England's Kyle Langford leaves it late to qualify for 800m final
Langford leaves it late to qualify for 800m final
England's Kyle Langford secures his place in the men's 800m final after finishing second in his heat, qualifying fourth fastest with a time of 1:45.61.
