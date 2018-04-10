Commonwealth Games: Harry Tanfield takes silver for England

Harry Tanfield won England's 65th medal of the Games

England's Harry Tanfield joined his brother Charlie as a Commonwealth Games medallist with silver in the men's individual time trial.

Charlie Tanfield, 21, won gold in the individual pursuit and silver in the team pursuit in the velodrome last week.

And elder brother Harry, 23, made it a fine week for the family as he finished 30 seconds behind winner Cameron Meyer of Australia.

Hamish Bond of New Zealand took bronze.

Bond is a double Olympic gold medallist in rowing but switched to cycling after the Rio Games in 2016.

He described his first 12 months in the saddle as "stumbling around in the dark" but led the event for most of the day until Tanfield and Meyer came home.

Dan Halksworth from Jersey became the first athlete to compete in three different sports at three different Games after featuring in swimming in 2006 and triathlon in Glasgow four years ago - a feat that New Zealand's Kate McIlroy will also achieve in the women's road events.

Scotland's John Archibald - who won silver in the individual pursuit on the track behind Charlie Tanfield - came 11th after a painful-looking crash.

England's Melissa Lowther will not ride in the women's individual time trial (05:45 BST) after an administrative error meant that she was not formally entered into the race.

Lowther will still compete in the women's road race on 14 April but was left frustrated by the mistake.

She said: "I can't put into words how disappointed I am to have been missed off the start list due to an admin error.

"It was one of my targets this season and I was so proud that my hard work in training had paid off. While Team England have apologised, I'm still gutted not to have the opportunity to represent my country after all the hard miles I've put in."

Team England said they will conduct a review.

"It's a tragic story - it's highly embarrassing for all concerned.

"She's travelled all this way to compete and prepared for this specifically only to be told that someone forgot to put her name on the list.

"I'm disappointed with the organisation, that even though this is supposed to be the 'friendly Games' they've said 'no, you didn't put your name down by the time specified'.

"I think that is extremely disappointing. The error shouldn't have occurred in first place of course but people are human."