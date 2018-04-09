BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games catch-up day five: Bronze for McAuley
Audio: Commonwealth catch-up day five
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Andy Gray, Rich Hinds and John Kerr give the daily lowdown on how Northern Ireland competitors fared at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.
The highlight of day five was the bronze medal won by Ballymoney shooter Gareth McAuley.
BBC Sport NI reporter Nigel Ringland brings us the latest news from the Gold Coast and looks ahead to day six.
