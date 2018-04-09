BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Brendan Irvine confident he can 'go all the way'

Irvine confident he can 'go all the way'

Northern Ireland flyweight Brendan Irvine says he "can go all the way" following a unanimous points win over Jabali Breedy in his opening bout at the Commonwealth Games.

Irvine was a convincing winner in his last-16 bout to join nine of his fellow team-mates in the boxing quarter-finals with Sean McComb the only Team NI boxer to lose so far.

"I was controlled, relaxed and I was doing what I wanted to do," said Irvine, who will fight Botswana's Rajab Mahommed for a place in the semi-finals.

