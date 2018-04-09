Commonwealth Games: England beaten heavily by Australia on Gold Coast

England women play Australia
Australia's women were gold medallists when basketball last appeared at the Commonwealth Games in 2006
2018 Commonwealth Games
Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April
England's women were thrashed 118-55 by Australia in their final Group A match on the fifth day of the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Having finished third in their pool, England will next play Group B runners-up Jamaica on Tuesday at 12:00 BST for a place in the semi-finals.

Elsewhere in Pool A, Canada beat Mozambique 85-53 to secure their place in Friday's semi-finals

In the men's competition, Pool A leaders Australia beat Nigeria 97-55.

New Zealand's men also won, beating Canada 82-60 to confirm their place in the semi-finals, which begin on Saturday.

