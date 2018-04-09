Commonwealth Games: England beaten heavily by Australia on Gold Coast

Australia's women were gold medallists when basketball last appeared at the Commonwealth Games in 2006

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April

England's women were thrashed 118-55 by Australia in their final Group A match on the fifth day of the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Having finished third in their pool, England will next play Group B runners-up Jamaica on Tuesday at 12:00 BST for a place in the semi-finals.

Elsewhere in Pool A, Canada beat Mozambique 85-53 to secure their place in Friday's semi-finals

In the men's competition, Pool A leaders Australia beat Nigeria 97-55.

New Zealand's men also won, beating Canada 82-60 to confirm their place in the semi-finals, which begin on Saturday.