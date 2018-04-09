BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: James Willstrop ends Commonwealth career with squash gold
Willstrop ends Commonwealth career with squash gold
James Willstrop ends his Commonwealth Games career in style by winning gold in the men's squash final, beating New Zealand's Paul Coll.
