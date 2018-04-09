Commonwealth Games: Scotland to face England in beach volleyball quarter-finals

Scotland's Lynne Beattie and Melissa Coutts will face world number one pair Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan in the Commonwealth Games quarter-finals

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April

England's Chris Gregory and Jake Sheaf will face Scotland's Robin Miedzybrodzki and Seain Cook in Tuesday's beach volleyball quarter-finals at the Commonwealth Games.

They will be followed on court by England's Jessica Grimshaw and Victoria Palmer, who take on Vanuatu's Pata Miller and Linline Matauatu in the women's quarter-finals at Coolangatta.

Scotland's Lynne Beattie and Melissa Coutts take on world number one pair Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan of Canada in the last match of the day.