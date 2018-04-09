Commonwealth Games: Wales' Lauren Price guaranteed at least bronze

Lauren Price won bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with extra streams on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live; follow text updates online. Times and channels

Welsh boxer Lauren Price is guaranteed at least a bronze medal after a 75kg quarter-final victory over Mozambique's Rady Gramane at the Commonwealth Games.

She quit playing football to focus on boxing and faces Canadian Tammara Thibeault in Friday's semi-final.

Price, 23, won bronze at Glasgow 2014, a first women's boxing medal for Wales.

The medal hopes of England's Natasha Gale were ended after a defeat by Australia's Caitlin Parker in the same weight division.

Elsewhere, England's Calum French is through to the last 16 of the men's 60kg after his victory over Pakistan's Ali Ahmad while Northern Ireland's James McGivern beat Emmanuel Ngoma of Zambia.

In the same category Wales' Michael McDonagh and Scotland's Nathaniel Collins are both through to quarter-finals after wins over Nauru's Colan Caleb and Lesotho's Qhobosheane Mohlerepe respectively.

Scotland's Reece McFadden overcame Guyana's Kevin Allicock to reach the men's 52kg quarter-final and Northern Ireland's Brendan Irvine is also through after his win over Jabali Breedy of Barbados.

Scotland's Sean Lazzerini was beaten by Australia's Clay Waterman in the men's 81kg last 16.