BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Mitchell delighted with NI record in Gold Coast
Mitchell delighted with NI record in Gold Coast
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Emma Mitchell is happy to set a new personal best and Northern Irish record with a time of 32:49:91 in finishing 15th in the 10,000m final at the Commonwealth Games.
The Banbridge woman, who bettered her own Northern Ireland record, still has to decide whether to run in the 5,000m in Australia.
