BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Yohan Blake misses out on gold in men's 100m final
Sprint shock as stumbling Blake misses out on 100m gold
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Pre-race favourite Yohan Blake misses out on gold after stumbling out of the blocks as South Africa's Akani Simbine takes the men's 100m title.
Follow live video coverage and text updates from day five of the Commonwealth Games here.
WATCH MORE: Scotland triples claim thrilling lawn bowls gold
Available to UK users only
Commonwealth Games video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired