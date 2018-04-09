BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Michelle-Lee Ahye wins 100m gold
Ahye storms to 100m gold and makes history
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Michelle-Lee Ahye becomes the first woman from Trinidad and Tobago to win a Commonwealth gold medal with victory in the women's 100m final.
