BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Sarah-Jane Perry loses squash final to New Zealand's Joelle King
A face-plant, a fightback and a shocker - Perry misses out on gold
- From the section Commonwealth Games
England's Sarah-Jane Perry loses a dramatic women's squash final to New Zealand's Joelle King.
Follow live video coverage and text updates from day five of the Commonwealth Games here.
WATCH MORE: Scotland triples claim thrilling lawn bowls gold
Available to UK users only
Commonwealth Games video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired