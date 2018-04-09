BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: 'Sacrifices worth it for Games silver' - Wales' Latalia Bevan
'Sacrifices worth it for Games silver' - Wales' Bevan
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Welsh gymnast Latalia Bevan, 17, says winning silver at the Gold Coast Games was worth the personal sacrifices she made along the way.
Bevan is part of a group who moved home and changed schools to live away from their families to further their ambitions.
