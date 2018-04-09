BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: 'I needed something special' - gold winner Hollie Arnold
'I needed something special' - gold winner Arnold
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Wales' Hollie Arnold says she needed "something special" to win the hF46 para-javelin gold at the Commonwealth Games.
New Zealand rival Holly Anderson took Arnold's world record as she claimed the lead.
But Arnold reclaimed it with a fresh global mark to take the Gold Coast crown with her final throw and bring Wales' gold medal tally for the Games to five.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired