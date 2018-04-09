Commonwealth Games: England progress to semi-finals with win over Malaysia

England have now reached the semi-finals of the women's hockey at six successive Commonwealth Games
Venue:Gold Coast, AustraliaDates:4-15 April
England booked their place in the Commonwealth Games semi-finals with a 3-0 victory over Malaysia.

Ellie Watton scored first before Hannah Martin and Sophie Bray sealed the win for the Glasgow 2014 silver medallists.

England have now reached the last four of the women's competition for six successive Games, and will play their semi-final game on Thursday.

Elsewhere, Scotland put five goals past Ghana to record their first victory of the Games on Australia's Gold Coast.

