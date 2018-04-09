BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: There's only two Gareth McAuleys
There's only two Gareth McAuleys
Shooter Gareth McAuley celebrates his 'unbelievable' bronze medal win in the skeet event at the Commonwealth Games.
And the man with a famous sporting name reveals he's been wearing footballer Gareth McAuley's Northern Ireland shirt around the athletes' village.
