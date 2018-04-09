BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Mageean disappointed but still makes 1500m final
Mageean disappointed but still makes final
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Northern Ireland athlete Ciara Mageean is disappointed not to finish in the top four in her 1500 metres heat at the Commonwealth Games.
But the 2016 European bronze medallist from Portaferry still qualified for the final as one of the fastest losers in the gold coast.
