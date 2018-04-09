BBC Sport - Commwealth Games: Alys Thomas gets first gold in the pool for Wales and games record in the 200m butterfly
Welsh gold for Thomas in 200m butterfly
On her way to Wales' first pool gold, Alys Thomas clocked a new games record of 2.05.45. Laura Taylor of Australia takes silver and team-mate Emma McKeon wins bronze.
