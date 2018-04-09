Commonwealth Games: Akani Simbine & Michelle-Lee Ahye win 100m titles

Media playback is not supported on this device Commonwealth Games: Yohan Blake misses out on 100m gold after 'running like a kid'

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with extra streams on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live; follow text updates online. Times and channels

South Africa's Akani Simbine won men's 100m gold at the Commonwealth Games with Trinidad and Tobago's Michelle-Lee Ahye triumphing in the women's race.

Simbine, 24, came home in 10.03 seconds ahead of compatriot Henricho Bruintjies (10.17) and Jamaica's Yohan Blake (10.19).

In the women's final, Ahye ran 11.14 while Jamaica's Christania Williams (11.21) and Gayon Evans (11.21) took silver and bronze respectively.

England's Asha Philip was fourth.

Philip, 27, ran 11.28 while team-mate Adam Gemili withdrew from the men's final earlier in the day with an injury picked up in his semi-final.

Both Gemili and Philip were left ruing missed opportunities to make the podium after clocking semi-final times that would have earned a medal in their respective finals.

"I came fourth in Glasgow, fourth in Australia, it seems to be my favourite number," Philip told BBC Sport.

"I'm better than this. That's just shocking to be honest, I should have done better than that."

Gemili's first global individual medal came with 100m silver at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow four years ago, but there has not been another since.

Injury ruled him out of the World Championships the following year and, after narrowly missing out on the podium at Rio 2016, he failed to make individual selection for London 2017 when hampered by a hamstring injury.

Yet again, the 24-year-old's body let him down. After walking gingerly away from yesterday's semi-final, he declared himself "gutted" to pull out of the final with a thigh injury.

Blake will feel similarly frustrated and the pre-race favourite said of his ragged performance: "I was stumbling all the way and I didn't recover from it. I didn't get the start and I was all over the place.

"Maybe I was too confident."

Ahye storms to 100m gold and makes history

The run of 9.69 seconds that justifies his introduction as the second-fastest man of all time behind compatriot Usain Bolt is now almost six years old.

His progress was delayed by a string of injuries and he was faced with a rising tide of young rivals such as Canada's Andre de Grasse and American Christian Coleman, plus the return of Justin Gatlin. The Gold Coast therefore represented a chance to renew his credentials as a world beater.

Instead, having been jokingly told by former training partner Bolt that there would be "problems" if he returned to Jamaica with anything less than the Commonwealth title, he was left with bronze.

"When you have a horrible start like that you have to keep to your race plan but he threw it away and began racing like a kid in the schoolyard," four-time Olympic champion Michael Johnson told BBC Sport.

"Chasing like that never works."

For Simbine, however, the result was vindication. The South African clocked eight sub-10 times in 2017, but could not convert that consistency into a medal at the World Championships in London, finishing down in fifth.

This is a first global title for Simbine, showing he has the big-race temperament to back up his consistency.

"I came here wanting to be on the podium. I believed in myself that I could get the gold medal," he told BBC Sport.

"The 100m is an event of who's got the biggest ego and who can handle the ego the best.

"I didn't focus on what they were all talking about. I just focused on myself."

Arnold wins F46 javelin gold with world record in final round

Wales' Hollie Arnold clinches gold and sets a new world record in F46 javelin

Meanwhile, Wales' Hollie Arnold added Commonwealth gold to her World and Paralympic titles in the F46 javelin in dramatic style, producing a world-record final throw to snatch victory from New Zealand's Holly Robinson.

The 23-year-old had trailed Robinson from the first round, after the Kiwi broke Arnold's previous world record with a 43.32m opener.

But, after coming up a sizeable 92cm short of that leading throw over her previous five attempts, Arnold dug out a superb 44.43m effort to complete her set of major championship medals.

"I'm so happy. I saw 44m and I screamed," said Arnold.

"Holly really pushed me and the best feature is that we really push each other head to head. That rivalry will always be there.

"I guess the best Hollie won tonight - the one ending with i.e."

South Africa's Caster Semenya looked in imperious form as she qualified fastest for Tuesday's 1500m final. Wales' Melissa Courtney, Scotland's Eilish McColgan, Northern Ireland's Ciara Mageean and England's Jessica Judd were among those who also qualified but, with Kenyan world champion Faith Kipyegon absent, it will take a huge performance to deny 800m specialist Semenya her first major title at the longer distance.

New Zealand's world champion and world leader Tom Walsh fulfilled his billing as heavy shot-put favourite with a throw of 21.41m - a metre off his personal best - to claim the title while Uganda's Stella Chesang came through to win an open women's 10,000m final.

The most popular win of the evening came in the T38 100m where Australian Evan O'Hanlon tore to gold in 11.09 seconds, bringing the Carrara Stadium to its feet.

Earlier in the day, England's world indoor champion Andrew Pozzi qualified fastest for Thursday's 110m hurdles final, while team-mate and London 2012 bronze medallist Robbie Grabarz, competing at the Commonwealth Games for the first time at the age of 30, advanced to the high jump final by clearing 2.21m at his second attempt.