BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Adam Peaty misses out on gold in men's 50m breaststroke
Peaty beaten by millimetres in men's 50m breaststroke
South Africa's Cameron van der Burgh denies Adam Peaty a gold medal by the finest of margins in the men's 50m breaststroke.
