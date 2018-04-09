BBC Sport - McClenaghan gold has lifted NI team - bowler Gary Kelly

McClenaghan gold has lifted NI team - Kelly

Gary Kelly says Rhys McClenaghan's gold medal in gymnastics has boosted the Northern Ireland team at the Commonwealth Games.

Ballymoney man Kelly is competing in the Lawn Bowls singles and pairs in the Gold Coast.

