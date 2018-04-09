BBC Sport - McClenaghan gold has lifted NI team - bowler Gary Kelly
McClenaghan gold has lifted NI team - Kelly
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Gary Kelly says Rhys McClenaghan's gold medal in gymnastics has boosted the Northern Ireland team at the Commonwealth Games.
Ballymoney man Kelly is competing in the Lawn Bowls singles and pairs in the Gold Coast.
