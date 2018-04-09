BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Cyprus' Marios Georgiou wins gold parallel bars gold, beating Nile Wilson
Cyprus' Georgiou pips Wilson to parallel bars gold
Despite England's Nile Wilson and Cyprus' Marios Georgiou scoring the same overall mark on the parallel bars, a higher execution mark for the Cypriot won him the gold. Scotland's Frank Baines took bronze.
