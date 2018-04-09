BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Alice Kinsella takes gold and Kelly Simm bronze for England in the beam final.
Gold and bronze for England on beam
- From the section Commonwealth Games
England take first and third in the individual beam final at the Coomera Indoor Sports Centre. Alice Kinsella took the gold with a score of 13.700 and Kelly Simm got bronze with 13.033.
