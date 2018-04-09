BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: New Zealand's Laurel Hubbard out of the weightlifting through injury
New Zealand's Hubbard out of the weightlifting through injury
Transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard sustains an elbow injury, ruling her out of the women's weightlifting.
