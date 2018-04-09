BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Nile Wilson wins horizontal bars gold
Wilson wins third gold in horizontal bars
England's Nile Wilson wins his fifth medal - and third gold - of the Commonwealth Games with victory in the horizontal bar.
