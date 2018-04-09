Commonwealth Games: Guernsey's Cameron Chalmers will benefit from Gold Coast experience

Cameron Chalmers is the only Guernsey runner to go under 46 seconds for 400m

Guernsey's Cameron Chalmers says his career will benefit from his experience at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The 21-year-old British Universities champion finished fifth in his 400m semi-final in a time of 46.34 - 0.7 seconds off last year's personal best.

"It's fantastic experience, and to get two run outs is really valuable for my athletics," he told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"I want to build on that experience for future competitions to prepare myself for these kinds of races."

But Chalmers said he was slightly disappointed not to dip below 46 seconds - his island record last summer was the first time an Guernseyman had ever gone below such a mark.

"It's a shame not to make the final, but I've had four races on this side of the world very early in the season, so there's a lot I can take from that going into the rest of the year.

"A couple of years ago I'd have bitten your hand off for 46.3, but I've run a few low 46's out here, so the plan is to get back into some sort of training and build back into the 45's for the summer."