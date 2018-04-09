Commonwealth Games: England win table tennis team bronze

Paul Drinkhall
Paul Drinkhall won Commonwealth gold in the mixed doubles at Glasgow 2014

England won Commonwealth bronze in the men's team table tennis with a 3-0 victory over Singapore.

After the disappointment of a narrow defeat by Nigeria in the semi-finals, England brushed aside Singapore.

Paul Drinkhall did not drop a game as he breezed past Gao Ning in the opening singles match before Liam Pitchford beat Ethan Poh in four games.

Drinkhall and David McBeath then won a thrilling five-game doubles match against Poh and Pang Xue Joie.

"We were expecting better - being the second seeds we wanted to get to the gold," said McBeath.

"But it was a great effort to come back from such a short break and then take the bronze."

Pitchford said: "I was really nervous and put a lot of pressure on myself, but realised it was important to win and put in my very best.

"We only had an hour to prepare for this match and I am really proud of what we have achieved as a team."

India subsequently claimed the gold medal after they easily beat Nigeria 3-0, who took the silver, with two rubbers to spare in the final.

Jubilant scenes as Nigeria beat England

