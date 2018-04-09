Commonwealth Games: England win table tennis team bronze
England won Commonwealth bronze in the men's team table tennis with a 3-0 victory over Singapore.
After the disappointment of a narrow defeat by Nigeria in the semi-finals, England brushed aside Singapore.
Paul Drinkhall did not drop a game as he breezed past Gao Ning in the opening singles match before Liam Pitchford beat Ethan Poh in four games.
Drinkhall and David McBeath then won a thrilling five-game doubles match against Poh and Pang Xue Joie.
"We were expecting better - being the second seeds we wanted to get to the gold," said McBeath.
"But it was a great effort to come back from such a short break and then take the bronze."
Pitchford said: "I was really nervous and put a lot of pressure on myself, but realised it was important to win and put in my very best.
"We only had an hour to prepare for this match and I am really proud of what we have achieved as a team."
India subsequently claimed the gold medal after they easily beat Nigeria 3-0, who took the silver, with two rubbers to spare in the final.