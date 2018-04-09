BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Wales gymnast Latalia Bevan takes silver in women's individual floor
Bevan wins Wales' first gymnastics medal of Games
Latalia Bevan wins Wales' first gymnastics medal of the Commonwealth Games at the Coomera Indoor Sports Centre. The teenager's score of 13.300 in the floor exercise was only beaten by Alexandra Eade of Australia.
