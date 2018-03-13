Commonwealth Games: Athletics - Women's 1500m

Heats

Heat 1
RankCountryName
1SACaster Semenya4:05.86Q
2AUSGeorgia Griffith4:06.41Q
3KENMary Wangari Kuria4:06.58Q
4WALMelissa Courtney4:06.63Q
5SCOEilish McColgan4:06.88
6NIRCiara Mageean4:07.78
7ENGKatie Snowden4:08.00
8ENGJessica Judd4:08.87
9RWABeatha Nishimwe4:15.96
10LESMokulubete Makatisi4:41.19
Heat 2
RankCountryNameTime
1KENBeatrice Chepkoech4:08.29Q
2UGAWinnie Nanyondo4:08.49Q
3AUSLinden Hall4:08.64Q
4SCOStephanie Twell4:08.66Q
5ENGSarah McDonald4:09.54
6CANGabriela Stafford4:09.59
7CYPNatalia Evangelidou4:11.98NR 
8AUSZoe Buckman4:11.78
9KENWinny Chebet4:20.67

