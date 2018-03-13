Commonwealth Games: Athletics - Women's 1500m
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Heats
|Heat 1
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|1
|SA
|Caster Semenya
|4:05.86
|Q
|2
|AUS
|Georgia Griffith
|4:06.41
|Q
|3
|KEN
|Mary Wangari Kuria
|4:06.58
|Q
|4
|WAL
|Melissa Courtney
|4:06.63
|Q
|5
|SCO
|Eilish McColgan
|4:06.88
|6
|NIR
|Ciara Mageean
|4:07.78
|7
|ENG
|Katie Snowden
|4:08.00
|8
|ENG
|Jessica Judd
|4:08.87
|9
|RWA
|Beatha Nishimwe
|4:15.96
|10
|LES
|Mokulubete Makatisi
|4:41.19
|Heat 2
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Time
|1
|KEN
|Beatrice Chepkoech
|4:08.29
|Q
|2
|UGA
|Winnie Nanyondo
|4:08.49
|Q
|3
|AUS
|Linden Hall
|4:08.64
|Q
|4
|SCO
|Stephanie Twell
|4:08.66
|Q
|5
|ENG
|Sarah McDonald
|4:09.54
|6
|CAN
|Gabriela Stafford
|4:09.59
|7
|CYP
|Natalia Evangelidou
|4:11.98
|NR
|8
|AUS
|Zoe Buckman
|4:11.78
|9
|KEN
|Winny Chebet
|4:20.67