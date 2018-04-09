Commonwealth Games: Adam Gemili pulls out of 100m final

Adam Gemili had qualified third fastest for Monday's 100m final

English sprinter Adam Gemili said he was "gutted" as he withdrew from the 100m final at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast because of injury.

The 24-year-old, who won the silver medal in Glasgow four years ago, ran 10.11 seconds in his semi-final to qualify for Monday's final.

He revealed after the race - which was won by Jamaica's Yohan Blake - he had been struggling with a thigh injury.

"It's devastating not to have the chance to compete," said Gemili.

Gemili, who came fourth in the 200m at the Rio Olympics, said he was told by doctors not to compete in the final.

He is scheduled to race in the heats for the 4x100m relay, which begin on Friday.

Former world champion Blake is favourite to win the 100m final, which starts at 13:15 BST.